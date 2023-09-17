SAULT STE. Marie — Stay informed with the latest developments from the Northeast District of the Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services as of September 16, 2023, at 5:32 PM EST.

Current Fire Situation

As of the late afternoon on September 16th, no new forest fires have been confirmed in the Northeast Region, marking a period of stability in the fire situation.

At present, the Northeast Region is managing a total of 33 active fires. Within this group, two fires are under control, while the remaining 31 are under observation as firefighting efforts continue.

Wildland Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard assessment reveals predominantly moderate to low fire hazard conditions across the Northeast Region. This assessment underscores the importance of maintaining vigilance and preparedness even in the face of favourable conditions. Areas in the Far North have shown slightly higher hazard levels, emphasizing the ongoing need for careful monitoring and readiness.

Smoke Forecast

For individuals interested in monitoring smoke forecasts, you can access current and forecasted conditions at FireSmoke.ca. Anyone with concerns about the health impacts of smoke can seek guidance from Telehealth Ontario by dialing 811.

Firefighting Aircraft Safety

The Northeast District emphasizes the critical need to ensure the safety of firefighting aircraft, particularly waterbombers. When waterbombers approach a body of water, it is essential for all watercraft to move close to the shore, allowing these aircraft to perform their scoop operations safely. Failure to do so may hinder firefighting efforts and pose safety risks. Please remain vigilant and maintain a safe distance from waterbombers to support their essential work.

Drone Safety Alert

Flying drones around forest fires is not only illegal but also extremely hazardous. Operating drones near a forest fire can jeopardize the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel engaged in fire suppression activities. To avoid such risks, please refrain from flying drones in or near forest fire zones.

Report a Wildland Fire

The Northeast District encourages all residents and visitors to promptly report any wildland fires. To report a wildland fire situated north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Your vigilant reporting plays a pivotal role in ensuring a swift and effective response to wildfire incidents.

Stay informed, stay safe, and actively contribute to the collective effort to protect our communities from the ongoing challenges posed by wildfires.