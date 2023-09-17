From a Cool Start to a Sunny Finish

Good morning, Wasaho Cree Nation! It’s time to unveil your weather forecast, which includes a chilly start, a mix of sun and cloud, and the promise of sunny conditions. Let’s dive into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Chilly Morning Start: A Chilly +1°C at 6:40 AM EDT

Wasaho Cree Nation experienced a chilly morning with a temperature of +1°C at 6:40 AM EDT. As the day unfolds, expect a mix of sun and cloud, with any lingering fog patches dissipating early this morning. The wind will become south at 30 km/h, helping to usher in milder conditions. The high temperature will reach 16°C.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 3 today, so while it’s not blazingly sunny, don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. UV rays can still make their way through.

Evening Expectations: A Few Clouds and Gentle Breezes

As night descends upon Wasaho Cree Nation, you can anticipate a few clouds, but overall, it’s expected to be a calm evening. The wind, which was southerly during the day, will become light near midnight. The low temperature will dip to 7°C, making it a cooler night.

Monday’s Preview: A Mix of Sun and Cloud with Sunshine Ahead

Monday brings the promise of better weather. Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with the wind becoming south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will reach a pleasant 22°C, offering a day filled with sunshine.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 3 on Monday, so sunscreen and shades are still essential, even with clouds in the sky.

That’s the scoop on your Wasaho Cree Nation weather outlook! Say goodbye to the chill as sunshine makes its way into the forecast. If you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy the milder temperatures and sunny days ahead!