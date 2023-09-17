From a Mild Start to Clear Skies and Sunshine

Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! It’s time to unveil your weather forecast, which includes a mild morning, a mix of sun and cloud, and the promise of clearing skies. Let’s dive into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Mild Morning Start: A Mild +8°C at 5:50 AM CDT in Dryden

Dryden started the day on a mild note, with a temperature of +8°C at 5:50 AM CDT. As the day progresses, expect a mix of sun and cloud, with any lingering fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high temperature will reach a comfortable 17°C.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 4 today, so even though it’s not blazingly sunny, don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. UV rays can still make their way through.

Evening Outlook: A Clear and Tranquil Evening

As night falls over Vermilion Bay and Dryden, you can anticipate clear skies and a tranquil evening. The low temperature will dip to 6°C, making it a cooler but clear night under the stars.

Monday’s Preview: Sunny Skies and Mild Breezes

Monday brings the promise of better weather. Expect clear skies and sunny conditions. The wind will become south at 20 km/h, offering a pleasant breeze. The high temperature will reach a comfortable 18°C.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 4 on Monday, so sunscreen and shades are essential for sun protection.

That's the scoop on your Vermilion Bay and Dryden weather outlook! Say goodbye to the clouds as sunshine takes over.