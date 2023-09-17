From a Mild Start to a Mix of Conditions

Good morning, Thunder Bay! It’s time to unveil your weather forecast, which includes a mild morning, a mix of sun and cloud, and the possibility of fog patches later. Let’s dive into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Mild Morning Start: A Mild +8°C at 7:00 AM CDT

Thunder Bay started the day on a mild note, with a temperature of +8°C at 7:00 AM CDT. As the day progresses, expect a mix of sun and cloud, with the high temperature reaching 17°C.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 5 today, so even though it’s not blazingly sunny, don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. UV rays can still make their way through.

Evening Expectations: Partly Cloudy with Foggy Patches

As night descends upon Thunder Bay, the skies will become partly cloudy. However, fog patches are expected to develop after midnight. The low temperature will drop to plus 5°C.

Monday’s Preview: A Mix of Sun and Cloud with Morning Fog

Monday brings a mix of sun and cloud. While the day will have a mix of conditions, fog patches are expected to dissipate in the morning. The high temperature will reach 18°C.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 4 on Monday, so sunscreen and shades are essential for sun protection.

That’s the scoop on your Thunder Bay weather outlook! Enjoy the mild morning, mixed conditions, and the potential for foggy patches. If you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.