From a Cozy Start to Clearing and Sunshine

Good morning, Kenora! It’s time to unveil your weather forecast, which includes a warm morning, a mix of sun and cloud, and the promise of sunny skies. Let’s dive into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Warm Morning Start: A Cozy +10°C at 5:45 AM CDT

Kenora starts the day with a warm and comfortable morning, with the temperature at +10°C at 5:45 AM CDT. As the day progresses, expect a mix of sun and cloud, with any lingering fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high temperature will reach a pleasant 19°C.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 4 today, so even though it’s not scorching hot, don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. UV rays are still in play.

Evening Outlook: A Clear and Tranquil Evening

As night falls, Kenora will be treated to clear skies. The low temperature will dip to 9°C, making it a comfortable evening under the stars.

Monday’s Preview: Sunny Skies Ahead with Breezy Conditions

Monday brings the promise of sunshine. Expect clear skies and sunny conditions, with the wind becoming south at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will reach a delightful 22°C, offering a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 4 on Monday, so sunscreen and shades are essential for sun protection.

That’s the scoop on your Kenora weather outlook! Say goodbye to the clouds as sunshine takes over. If you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.