From a Cool Start to Clearing Skies and Sunny Days

Good morning, Fort Frances! It’s time to reveal your weather forecast, which includes a chilly morning, a mix of sun and cloud, and the promise of sunny skies. Let’s delve into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Chilly Morning Start: A Chilly +3°C at 5:50 AM CDT

Fort Frances experienced a chilly morning with a temperature of +3°C at 5:50 AM CDT. As the day unfolds, expect a mix of sun and cloud, with any lingering fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high temperature will reach a comfortable 19°C.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 5 today, so even though it’s not blazingly sunny, don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. UV rays can still make their way through.

Evening Expectations: A Clear and Crisp Evening

As night descends upon Fort Frances, the skies will be clear, offering a crisp and clear night. The low temperature will dip to 6°C, making it a cooler evening under the stars.

Monday’s Preview: Sunny Skies and Breezy Conditions

Monday brings the promise of sunshine. Expect clear skies and sunny conditions, with the wind becoming south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will reach a pleasant 23°C, with a humidex of 25, making it a day to enjoy the outdoors.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index remains at 5 on Monday, so sunscreen and shades are essential for sun protection.

That’s the scoop on your Fort Frances weather outlook! Say goodbye to the chill as sunshine takes over. If you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.