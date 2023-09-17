Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service urgently seeks public assistance in locating Joseph KAHPEEPATOW, a 16-year-old individual who has been reported as missing.

Last Known Location

Joseph was last heard from during the afternoon of Friday, September 15, in the vicinity of the 300 block area of Edward Street North.

Physical Description

Joseph is described as an Indigenous male, approximately 5’5″ tall, with a slender build, brown eyes, and black hair featuring an undercut.

Clothing Description

At the time of his disappearance, Joseph was dressed in a grey sweater, grey jogging pants, black shoes, and a blue Nike baseball cap. He was also carrying a black backpack marked with “DFC.”

Contact Information

If you possess any information regarding the whereabouts of Joseph KAHPEEPATOW, please promptly contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, you may do so through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.