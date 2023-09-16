From Cloudy Days to Foggy Nights – Weather’s Intriguing Play

Hello, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! It’s time to take a look at your weather forecast, which includes cloudy skies, a chance of showers, and the promise of fog. Let’s dive into the details of your upcoming weather adventure.

Today’s Skyline: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

Vermilion Bay and Dryden start the day under cloudy skies. As the day progresses, there’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach 18°C, offering a comfortable and cool day.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 3 today, so while clouds dominate the scene, don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. UV rays can still make their way through.

Evening Expectations: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers and Fog

As night falls, expect continued cloudy conditions. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, and fog patches are expected to develop after midnight. The low temperature will dip to 8°C, so it’s time to stay cozy and watch out for misty conditions.

Sunday’s Preview: Cloudy with Fog Dissipation

Sunday keeps the cloudy skies intact, but the good news is that fog patches are expected to dissipate in the morning. The high temperature will reach 16°C, offering slightly milder conditions.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index remains at 3 on Sunday, so sunscreen and shades are still essential, even with clouds in the sky.

That’s the scoop on your Vermilion Bay and Dryden weather adventure! Stay prepared for cloudy skies, a chance of showers, and the arrival of fog. If you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.