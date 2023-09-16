From Clouds to Showers and Morning Mist

Hello, Thunder Bay! It’s time to explore your weather forecast, which features mainly cloudy skies, a chance of showers, and the promise of morning fog patches. Let’s dive into the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Today’s Weather Story: Mainly Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

Thunder Bay starts the day with mainly cloudy skies, and any lingering fog patches are expected to dissipate in the morning. As the day progresses, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach a comfortable 20°C.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 4 today, so even though clouds dominate the scene, don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. UV rays can still make their way through.

Evening Outlook: Mainly Cloudy with a Chance of Early Showers

As night falls, Thunder Bay remains under mainly cloudy conditions. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, and the low temperature will dip to 8°C.

Sunday’s Preview: Cloudy Skies Continue

Sunday keeps the cloudy skies intact. While fog patches have dissipated, expect mostly overcast conditions with a high temperature of 18°C.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index remains at 3 on Sunday, so sunscreen and shades are still essential, even with clouds in the sky.

That’s the scoop on your Thunder Bay weather journey! Enjoy the mainly cloudy day, stay prepared for possible showers, and if you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Rain or shine, we’ve got you covered!