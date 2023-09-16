From Cloudy Days to Foggy Nights – Weather’s Playbook

Hello, Kenora! Get ready for a stretch of cloudy weather with a chance of showers and the arrival of fog patches. Let’s explore the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Today’s Skyline: Cloudy with a Hint of Showers

Kenora starts the day under cloudy skies. As the day progresses, there’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach 16°C, providing cool and comfortable conditions.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 3 today, so while clouds dominate the scene, don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. UV rays can still make their way through.

Evening Outlook: Mainly Cloudy with a Chance of Showers and Fog

As night falls, Kenora remains mainly cloudy. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, and fog patches are expected to develop after midnight. The low temperature will dip to 9°C, so be prepared for potentially misty and cooler conditions.

Sunday’s Preview: Cloudy with Fog Dissipation

Sunday continues the trend of cloudy skies, but the good news is that fog patches are expected to dissipate in the morning. The high temperature will reach 18°C, offering slightly milder conditions.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index remains at 3 on Sunday, so sunscreen and shades are still essential, even with clouds in the sky.

That’s the scoop on your Kenora weather outlook! Enjoy the cloudy days, stay prepared for showers, and if you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Rain or shine, we’ve got you covered!