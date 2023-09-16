From Cloudy Beginnings to Clearing Skies

Hello, Fort Frances and Atikokan! It’s time to take a peek at your weather forecast, which includes cloudy skies, morning fog patches, and a bit of sunshine. Let’s uncover the details of your upcoming weather journey.

Today’s Weather Story: Cloudy with Morning Fog

Fort Frances and Atikokan start the day under cloudy skies, with fog patches dissipating in the morning. As the day unfolds, expect the high temperature to reach 18°C, providing a cool and comfortable atmosphere.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 3 today, so while clouds dominate the scene, don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. UV rays can still make their way through.

Evening Outlook: Mainly Cloudy with Fog on the Horizon

As night descends upon Fort Frances and Atikokan, the skies remain mainly cloudy. Fog patches are expected to develop after midnight, so be prepared for potentially misty conditions. The low temperature will dip to 6°C.

Sunday’s Preview: Cloudy with Fog Dissipation and a Hint of Sunshine

Sunday continues the theme of cloudy skies, but the good news is that fog patches are expected to dissipate in the morning. The high temperature will reach 19°C, offering a bit more warmth and perhaps a hint of sunshine.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index remains at 3 on Sunday, so sunscreen and shades are still essential, even with clouds in the sky.

That’s the scoop on your Fort Frances and Atikokan weather outlook! Enjoy the cloudy days, stay prepared for morning fog, and if you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.