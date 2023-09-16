Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Chelaine DUNCAN, a 15-year-old who has gone missing.

Last Seen in Thunder Bay

Chelaine DUNCAN was last seen in Thunder Bay on the afternoon of September 15, 2023. She was in the vicinity of Edward Street South when she was last spotted.

Descriptive Details

Chelaine DUNCAN is an Indigenous female, standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Unfortunately, her last known clothing is currently unknown.

Help Us Locate Chelaine

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Chelaine DUNCAN, please do not hesitate to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Your assistance can make a significant difference in reuniting Chelaine with her loved ones. Please help us bring her home safely.