Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Police Service is actively investigating an early morning shooting incident that resulted in one male being hospitalized.

Hospital Dispatch

On Saturday, September 16, at around 2:20 a.m., officers from the Primary Response Branch responded to an alert from Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. The call reported a male who had sustained a suspected gunshot wound.

Bar Shooting Incident

Upon conducting preliminary investigations, it was revealed that the male victim had been injured during a shooting incident. The incident took place at approximately 2:15 a.m. earlier that same morning at a bar located at 802 Memorial Avenue.

Victim’s Condition

Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the victim are currently not believed to be life-threatening.

Ongoing Investigation

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are actively participating in the ongoing investigation.

Police Presence

A police presence has been maintained in the vicinity of the shooting incident. There is no word if the show bar will be open later today. Ironically the sign outside the club reads, “Unofficial Deadmans Hangout” – Fortunately that is not true. The sign is supposed to be DeadMau5 which is one of the bands playing a Wake the Giant.

Your Assistance is Crucial

If you possess any information that could aid investigators in their work, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200, citing incident number TB23038092. For those who wish to maintain their anonymity, tips can be discreetly submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Your cooperation can be instrumental in helping to resolve this incident and ensure the safety of our community.