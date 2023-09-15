From Foggy Mornings to Thunderstorms – Weather’s Whims at Play

Hello, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! It’s time for your daily weather update, and it looks like you’re in for a day of cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Let’s dive into the forecast and see what Mother Nature has in store.

Today’s Outlook: Clouds, Showers, and Thunderstorm Alert

The day starts with mainly cloudy skies, and any lingering fog patches will dissipate in the morning. However, as the day progresses, clouds dominate the scene. In the afternoon, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers, and later in the afternoon, a few showers are expected to make an appearance. There’s even a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, so keep an eye on the skies.

Temperature Check: High of 16°C – Cool and Unsettled

With the cloudy and showery conditions, temperatures will reach a high of 16°C. It’s a day to wear your layers and stay prepared for changing weather.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 4 today, so while clouds dominate, don’t forget to keep some sun protection on hand. UV rays can still sneak through.

Evening Skies: Showers and Thunder Continue

As night falls, the cloudy conditions persist with a 30 percent chance of showers. There’s still a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. The wind will shift from west at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The low temperature will dip to 9°C.

Saturday’s Preview: Sun, Clouds, and Showers Return

Saturday offers a mix of sun and clouds, but the showers aren’t ready to leave the stage just yet. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers with a high of 19°C. So, it’s not entirely dry, but it’s an improvement from the thunderstorm drama.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index remains at 4 on Saturday, so keep your sunscreen and shades ready for any sunny breaks that might occur.

That’s the scoop on your Vermilion Bay and Dryden weather outlook! Enjoy the cloudy day, stay prepared for showers and potential thunderstorms, and if you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.