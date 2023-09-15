From Early Raindrops to Cloudy Conditions

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It’s time to uncover your weather umbrella because the day starts with a rainy dawn and progresses into cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Let’s explore the details of your weather journey.

Early Rainfall: A Wet Start to the Day

At 4:00 am, the rain is making its presence known in Thunder Bay. While the morning progresses, there’s still a 30 percent chance of showers, so don’t forget to keep your umbrella handy if you’re heading out. The wind will shift from west at 20 km/h to south at 20 km/h in the afternoon, and the temperature will rise to a high of 21°C. The humidex will make it feel like 26°C, giving you a taste of summer warmth.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

Despite the clouds, the UV index is at 5 today, so keep some sun protection on hand. Even on cloudy days, UV rays can reach you.

Evening Outlook: Partly Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

As night falls, Thunder Bay experiences partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. The wind will shift from southwest at 20 km/h to light early in the evening. The low temperature will dip to 7°C, so it’s a cooler evening in store.

Saturday’s Preview: Sun, Clouds, and a Chance of Showers

Saturday offers a mix of sun and clouds, but the chance of showers lingers. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers with a high of 21°C, keeping the day relatively mild.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index remains at 5 on Saturday, so sunscreen and shades are still essential, even with clouds in the sky.

That’s a wrap on your Thunder Bay weather journey! Stay prepared for the chance of showers, enjoy the hints of sun, and if you manage to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Rain or shine, we’ve got you covered!