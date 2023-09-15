Hold onto Your Umbrellas – Showers Are on the Way

Greetings, Wasaho Cree Nation! It’s time to unpack your rain gear because Mother Nature is planning to deliver some wet weather your way. Let’s dive into the forecast and see what’s in store.

Today’s Forecast: Cloudy with a High Chance of Showers

Wasaho Cree Nation starts the day under mainly cloudy skies with a substantial 60 percent chance of showers. Don’t forget your trusty umbrella if you plan to venture out today. The wind will pick up speed, becoming east at 30 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h.

Temperature Check: High of 13°C – Cool and Damp

With the cloudy and showery conditions, temperatures will climb to a modest high of 13°C. It’s a day to bundle up and stay cozy.

UV Index Alert: Low Sun Exposure Risk

The UV index is at a low 2 today, so sun protection isn’t a top priority. Focus on staying dry instead.

Evening Showers: Cloudy with More Showers and Gusts

As night falls, the weather won’t take a break. Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers continuing. The wind from the northeast will keep gusting at 50 km/h, making it feel quite blustery. The low temperature will dip to 6°C.

Saturday’s Preview: Clearing Skies on the Horizon

Saturday offers a glimmer of hope as the skies start clearing. You can expect more sunshine, with a high of 12°C. It’s a welcome break from the rainy conditions, so enjoy the improved weather.

UV Index Reminder: Low Sun Exposure Risk

The UV index remains low on Saturday, so it’s all about enjoying the clear skies without worrying about sun protection.

That’s the scoop on your Wasaho Cree Nation weather update! Stay prepared for showers and gusty winds today, and look forward to clearing skies on Saturday. If you capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Rain or shine, we’ve got you covered!