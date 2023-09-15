Sioux Lookout, ON – The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is actively searching for a missing person, and they are seeking assistance from the public and our media partners in locating this individual.

Missing Individual Details

The missing person is identified as Craig, 59 years of age, and he resides in Sioux Lookout. Craig is described as a male, standing at 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 180 lbs, with brown eyes and a bald head.

Report Date and Last Known Sighting

Craig was officially reported as missing to the police on September 6, 2023. His last confirmed sighting dates back to August 23, 2023, in the Sioux Lookout area.

Contact Information

If you have had any recent contact with Craig or possess any information about his current whereabouts, please do not hesitate to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Your cooperation and assistance are crucial in helping to locate Craig and ensure his well-being.