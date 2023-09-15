London, Ontario – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a stern warning to Canada’s major grocery chains, cautioning them about potential new taxes unless they take decisive action to curb the relentless surge in food prices. In a bold move to address mounting concerns about the cost of living, Trudeau indicated that the heads of the nation’s five largest supermarket chains, including retail giants like Walmart and Costco, would be summoned to devise a comprehensive plan to combat the soaring prices before the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Trudeau, who has been grappling with plummeting public approval ratings and mounting leadership challenges, also unveiled a significant measure to alleviate the housing crisis. He announced the temporary waiver of sales tax for new rental apartment construction as part of a multifaceted strategy to address the economic burdens faced by Canadians.

Speaking at the conclusion of a caucus retreat in London, Ontario, Trudeau emphasized that if the supermarkets’ proposed plan fails to provide substantial relief for the middle class and those striving to join it, his government would not hesitate to take further action, including considering tax-related measures.

“If their plan doesn’t offer genuine respite for hardworking Canadians, then we will explore all available options, and that includes the possibility of implementing tax measures,” warned Trudeau, underlining the government’s determination to tackle this pressing issue.

The Prime Minister went on to criticize the paradox of supermarket chains reaping record profits while many Canadians struggle to make ends meet. He questioned the morality of these corporations capitalizing on the hardships of those striving to feed their families.

“Large grocery chains are recording unprecedented profits,” Trudeau asserted. “These profits should not be accumulated at the expense of individuals grappling to put food on their tables.”

In July, grocery prices surged by a staggering 8.5 percent compared to the previous year, significantly surpassing the general inflation rate of 3.3 percent. Retailers across Canada have attributed these price hikes to mounting expenses incurred by producers and suppliers, exacerbated by global factors such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s warning, the Retail Council of Canada issued a statement, pushing back against potential tax measures and urging the government to focus on alternative solutions. They contended that the federal government should explore various avenues to make food more affordable, including temporarily exempting farmers, food processors, and distributors from the carbon tax and reconsidering the government’s proposed plastic packaging targets, which could potentially inflate costs for grocers by up to $6 billion annually.

As the clock ticks towards Thanksgiving, all eyes will be on the supermarket chains as they formulate their response to Prime Minister Trudeau’s call for action, knowing that the consequences of inaction could involve substantial financial implications.