Kenora, Ontario – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has issued a statement in response to a video recently released by a Kenora resident, which depicts officers using an axe to euthanize an injured deer. The shocking footage has raised concerns and prompted an immediate response from the OPP.

Incident Under Investigation

The OPP is fully aware of the incident that transpired in Kenora, where officers were observed attempting to humanely euthanize a suffering deer using the side of an axe. The video footage of this incident has understandably generated significant public concern.

Unusual and Untrained Procedure

The video reveals a method of dealing with such a scenario that is not in accordance with the standard procedures taught to officers. It is not reflective of the training provided to law enforcement personnel, nor is it consistent with the expectations placed upon them in handling such situations.

A Serious Investigation

In light of the disturbing video, the OPP has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The focus of this investigation is to establish the facts, determine the circumstances surrounding the event, and assess whether any violations of standard operating procedures or regulations have occurred.

The OPP is committed to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and conduct among its officers. The investigation will be conducted rigorously and transparently, with the aim of addressing the concerns raised by this incident.

The results of the investigation will be shared with the public, underscoring the OPP’s commitment to accountability and maintaining the trust and confidence of the communities they serve.