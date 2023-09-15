Weather Whiplash – From Sunshine to Thunderstorms

Hello, Kenora! Get ready for a weather rollercoaster ride that will keep you on your toes. Today, we’re in for a mix of sun, clouds, and perhaps even a thunderstorm. Let’s explore the details of this weather adventure.

Today’s Sky Mix: Sun, Clouds, and Showers on the Horizon

Kenora starts the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Any lingering fog patches will dissipate in the morning, allowing for some clearer skies. However, by noon, clouds take over, and there’s a 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. And guess what? A thunderstorm might make a dramatic entrance.

Temperature Check: High of 15°C – A Cool Day Ahead

Despite the weather’s mood swings, temperatures will reach a high of 15°C. It’s a day to wear your layers and be prepared for changing conditions.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 3 today, so while clouds dominate the scene, don’t forget to keep some sun protection on hand. UV rays can still sneak through.

Evening Outlook: Cloudy with More Showers and Thunder

As night falls, Kenora remains in the weather mix. Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers. There’s also a risk of another thunderstorm in the evening. The wind will shift from northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, and become light overnight. The low temperature will dip to 10°C.

Saturday’s Preview: Sun and Clouds with a Chance of Showers

Saturday offers a mix of sun and clouds, but the showers stick around. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers with a high of 18°C. So, it’s not entirely dry, but it’s an improvement from the thunderstorm drama.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index remains at 3 on Saturday, so keep your sunscreen and shades ready for any sunny breaks that might occur.

That’s the scoop on your Kenora weather rollercoaster! Enjoy the sunshine, stay prepared for showers and thunderstorms, and if you manage to capture any dramatic weather moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Rain or shine, we’ve got you covered!