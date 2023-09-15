From Foggy Beginnings to Afternoon Thunderstorms

Hello, Fort Frances! It’s time to unpack your weather umbrella because Mother Nature has a bit of everything in store for you today. From foggy mornings to potential thunderstorms, let’s break down the forecast for your day.

Today’s Mix: Sun, Clouds, and a Thunderstorm Surprise

Fort Frances starts the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Any lingering fog patches will dissipate in the morning, giving way to brighter skies. However, as the afternoon rolls in, clouds take over, and there’s a 60 percent chance of showers late in the day. Brace yourselves – there’s also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Temperature Check: High of 19°C – A Mild and Dramatic Day

Despite the weather’s dramatic flair, temperatures will reach a comfortable high of 19°C. It’s a day to stay flexible with your plans and be ready for changing conditions.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 4 today, so don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. Even when clouds gather, UV rays can still make an appearance.

Evening Skies: Cloudy with More Showers and Thunder

As evening approaches, Fort Frances remains under cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers. There’s also a risk of another thunderstorm in the evening. The wind will shift from west at 20 km/h, becoming light early in the evening. The low temperature will dip to 11°C.

Saturday’s Outlook: Sun, Clouds, and Showers Return

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but the showers aren’t ready to bid adieu. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers with a high of 19°C. So, it’s not entirely dry, but it’s an improvement from the thunderstorm drama.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index remains at 4 on Saturday, so keep your sunscreen and shades ready for any sunny breaks that might occur.

That’s the scoop on your Fort Frances weather adventure! Enjoy the mix of sun and clouds, stay prepared for showers and potential thunderstorms, and if you happen to capture any weather-related moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.