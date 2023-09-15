Attention residents of the City of Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada meteorologists have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for our area. Please take immediate precautions and stay safe.

What to Expect: At 6:04 PM EST (6:04 PM EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists detected a severe thunderstorm approaching our region. This storm has the potential to bring about strong wind gusts, hail up to the size of nickels, and heavy rainfall. Large hail can cause property damage and pose a risk to personal safety.

This severe thunderstorm is located 8 kilometres southeast of Little Dog Lake, moving northeast at 45 km/h.

Locations impacted include: Hawk Bay, Hawkeye Lake, Burk Lake, One Island Lake, Toimela, Trout Lake, Onion Lake and Beaverlodge Lake.

Safety Tips: Here are some essential safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe during this severe weather event:

Seek Shelter: If you are outdoors and threatening weather approaches, seek shelter immediately. Head indoors to a sturdy building or a well-constructed shelter. Avoid staying in temporary or open structures. Stay Informed: Stay tuned to local weather updates and official sources for the latest information on the storm’s progress and any additional warnings. Emergency Kit: Have an emergency kit ready, including flashlights, batteries, non-perishable food, bottled water, a first aid kit, and any necessary medications. Family and Pets: Ensure the safety of your family members and pets by keeping them indoors and away from windows. Pets can become agitated during storms, so make sure they are secure and comforted. Power Outage Preparedness: In the event of a power outage, use flashlights instead of candles to avoid fire hazards. Unplug sensitive electronic devices to protect them from power surges when the electricity returns. Stay Indoors: Stay indoors until the storm has passed and authorities declare it safe to go outside. Even after the storm, be cautious of fallen power lines and debris. Stay Away from Flooded Areas: Avoid walking or driving through flooded streets or areas as they can hide dangers such as submerged obstacles or fast-moving water.

Power Outage Information: If you experience a power outage during the thunderstorm, here’s what you should do:

Report the Outage: Contact your local utility company to report the outage. They will provide updates on restoration efforts. Keep Food Safe: Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to preserve perishable food items. Stay Warm/Cool: Depending on the season, dress appropriately to stay warm or cool. Use blankets and layered clothing for warmth in winter, and stay hydrated in hot weather. Generator Safety: If you have a generator, use it outdoors in a well-ventilated area and follow safety guidelines to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Remember, safety is our top priority during severe weather events. Take these precautions seriously, and let’s all stay safe together. Monitor your local news sources for updates and follow any instructions from local authorities.