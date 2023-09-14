SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildland Fire Report — The Northeast Fire Region issued this wildfire situation as of September 14, 2023, at 5:50 PM EST.

Recent Fire Activity

Today, an additional fire has been confirmed in the region. Named Hearst 20, this fire measures approximately 0.05 hectares and has been successfully brought under control. Prompt and efficient response efforts have contributed to managing this incident.

Current Wildfire Status

As of this update, the Northeast Region grapples with a total of 34 active fires. Among these, three fires are under control, and 31 fires are under careful observation. Fire management teams are actively engaged in monitoring and addressing these incidents to ensure the safety of communities and their surroundings.

Wildfire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard assessment across the Northeast Region predominantly indicates moderate to low risk levels. While many areas exhibit favourable conditions, it’s important to note that certain regions in the Far North present higher fire hazard risks. Vigilance and preparedness remain essential in all areas to mitigate potential wildfire threats.

Fire Safety Guidelines

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services emphasize the importance of adhering to established safety guidelines:

Smoke Forecast : For those interested in monitoring smoke forecasts, real-time and forecasted conditions can be accessed at FireSmoke.ca. Individuals concerned about the health impacts of smoke can seek guidance from Telehealth Ontario at 811.

: For those interested in monitoring smoke forecasts, real-time and forecasted conditions can be accessed at FireSmoke.ca. Individuals concerned about the health impacts of smoke can seek guidance from Telehealth Ontario at 811. Water bomber Safety : When water bombers approach bodies of water for scoop operations, individuals are urged to move close to the shore to enable safe and unobstructed scooping. It’s crucial to ensure that watercraft do not pose any safety hazards during these critical operations.

: When water bombers approach bodies of water for scoop operations, individuals are urged to move close to the shore to enable safe and unobstructed scooping. It’s crucial to ensure that watercraft do not pose any safety hazards during these critical operations. Drone Regulations: Flying drones around active forest fires remains both dangerous and illegal. Such actions not only endanger the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel but also hinder firefighting efforts. Compliance with these regulations is vital for the safety and effectiveness of wildfire response.

Reporting Wildland Fires

The Northeast Fire Region encourages the timely reporting of any wildland fires. To report a wildland fire situated north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Timely reporting is essential for swift response and the effective management of wildfires throughout the region.

Stay informed, stay safe, and actively contribute to protecting our communities from the ever-present wildfire risks.