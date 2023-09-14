A Wet and Windy Forecast Ahead

Hello, Wasaho Cree Nation! Get ready to grab your rain boots and an extra-large umbrella because it seems like you’re in for a wet and windy adventure today. Let’s dive into the details of your weather forecast.

Today’s Outlook: From Chilly Mornings to Showery Afternoons

The day starts with a brisk +5°C, so you might want to wear your coziest socks and maybe even a warm scarf. As the day progresses, those pesky clouds will be on the rise, and by late morning, they’re planning to shower you with a few raindrops.

Temperature Check: High of 18°C – A Ray of Hope

Despite the gloomy forecast, there’s a silver lining. You can expect the temperature to climb to a high of 18°C. It’s like a warm, comforting hug from Mother Nature herself amidst the raindrops.

UV Index Update: Low Sun Exposure Risk

The UV index is a modest 2, which means you won’t need your sunglasses today. It’s all about rain gear instead of sunscreen.

Evening Showers: Rainy Nights Ahead

As night falls, the showers aren’t ready to call it quits. They’ll be your companions throughout the evening, so make sure you have your trusty umbrella by your side. The low temperature tonight will dip to 10°C, so a cozy blanket might be in order.

Friday’s Forecast: More Showers and a Breezy Guest

Friday doesn’t bring much relief, unfortunately. Showers are still in the forecast, and they’re not alone. The wind decides to join the party, blowing from the east at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h. Hold onto your hats (and your umbrellas) because it’s going to be a blustery day.

UV Index Downgrade: Low Sun Protection Required

The UV index remains low at 1, so there’s no need to worry about sun protection. Focus on staying dry and keeping your raincoat in tip-top shape.

That’s a wrap on your Wasaho Cree Nation weather update! Stay dry, stay warm, and if you capture any rain-soaked moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.