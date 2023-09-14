A Weather Cocktail with a Dash of Thunder

Greetings, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Get ready for a weather mix that’s as unpredictable as a roulette wheel. It’s time to spin the forecast wheel and see where it lands.

Today’s Forecast: A Blend of Sun, Clouds, and Showers

The day starts with a promising mix of sun and clouds. However, as the morning unfolds, those clouds take over, and by this afternoon, there’s a 70 percent chance of showers. And guess what? A thunderstorm might just crash the party.

Temperature Check: High of 17°C – Weather Whims at Their Best

Despite the weather’s indecision, the temperature will reach a high of 17°C. It’s like Mother Nature can’t make up her mind, so she’s giving you a bit of everything.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 3 today, so even if the sun plays hide-and-seek with the clouds, don’t forget your sunscreen. Those UV rays are sneaky.

Evening Outlook: Cloudy with a Chance of Thunder

As evening approaches, the weather doesn’t settle down. Expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and the lingering risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. The wind will also ease up as the night goes on.

Friday’s Mix: Sun, Clouds, and Thunderstorms Redux

Friday brings another mixed bag. It starts with a mix of sun and clouds, but by late afternoon, there’s a 60 percent chance of showers and, you guessed it, another risk of thunderstorms. Wind will shift to the west at 20 km/h late in the morning.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Required

The UV index rises to 4 on Friday, so sunscreen and sunglasses are your friends, even when the clouds are playing tricks.

That’s a wrap on your Vermilion Bay and Dryden weather adventure! Stay prepared for anything from sun to showers and even thunderstorms. If you capture any of Mother Nature’s surprises, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Rain or shine, we’ve got you covered!