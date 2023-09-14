From Sunshine to Showers – Weather’s Whims at Play

Hello, Thunder Bay! It’s time for your daily weather update, and it looks like Mother Nature has a little bit of everything in store for you today. Let’s dive into the forecast with a sense of adventure.

Today’s Sunshine Delight: A Sunny Start with Dissipating Fog

Thunder Bay starts the day with a sunny smile. Any lingering fog patches are on their way out, and it’s going to be a bright and beautiful morning. The wind will become south at 20 km/h, just in time to whisk away those last remnants of mist.

Temperature Check: A High of 18°C – Embrace the Sunshine

With mainly sunny skies, the temperature will reach a pleasant high of 18°C. It’s a perfect day to soak up some Vitamin D and enjoy the outdoors.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 5 today, which means moderate sun protection is a must. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen and wear your shades to protect your peepers.

Evening Transformation: Clear to Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

As night falls, Thunder Bay undergoes a transformation. The evening starts clear, but cloud cover increases near midnight. There’s a 70 percent chance of showers overnight, and you might even hear a rumble of thunder in the distance.

Friday’s Forecast: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

Friday continues the cloudy trend. The day starts mainly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. However, by noon, those chances decrease to 30 percent. The temperature climbs to a high of 20°C, keeping things relatively comfortable.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Required

The UV index remains at 4 on Friday, so keep your sunscreen handy, even if the sun decides to play hide-and-seek.

That’s a wrap on your Thunder Bay weather update! Enjoy the sunny start and stay prepared for showers later in the day. If you capture any of Mother Nature’s beauty, feel free to share it with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Rain or shine, we’ve got you covered!