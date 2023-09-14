Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Kasiah FOX, who has been reported missing.

Last Known Location

Kasiah was last seen in the 100 block of Clarkson St. N. at approximately 06:00 PM on September 3rd. There is information suggesting that Kasiah may have left the Thunder Bay area, but her exact whereabouts remain unknown.

Physical Description

Kasiah is described as an indigenous female, approximately 5′ 10″ tall, with a slim build and medium complexion. She has long straight hair, which is dyed red, and brown eyes.

Clothing Description

At the time of her disappearance, Kasiah was wearing white running shoes, black sweatpants, and a black tank top.

Contact Information

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kasiah FOX, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, you can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. Your assistance is crucial in reuniting Kasiah with her loved ones.