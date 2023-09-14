Unpredictable Skies Ahead – Thunderstorms on the Menu

Greetings, Red Lake residents! Buckle up because your weather forecast is about as unpredictable as a toddler’s taste in food. Let’s dig into the day’s forecast with a sense of adventure and perhaps an umbrella.

Today’s Sky Drama: From Clear to Cloudy with a Side of Showers

We start the day with clear skies, but don’t get too comfortable. Clouds are rolling in, and by noon, there’s a 70 percent chance of showers. Mother Nature sure likes to keep us guessing. Will it rain? Will it not? Stay tuned!

Temperature Check: High of 19°C – Mild and Moody

Despite the weather’s mood swings, temperatures will reach a pleasant high of 19°C. It’s like the weather can’t decide whether to be hot or cold, so it’s going for a mix of both!

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 3 today, so while the clouds might be gathering, it’s still wise to have some sun protection handy if you find a sunny break in the action.

Afternoon Thunder Drama: Thunderstorms Crashing the Party

Hold onto your hats, Red Lake! This afternoon, there’s a risk of thunderstorms taking center stage. Lightning, thunder, and rain might just be the headliners in this weather extravaganza. Stay indoors if you hear those rumbles!

Evening Sky Encore: Showers and More Thunder Chatter

As evening approaches, the show isn’t over. Showers will linger with a 30 percent chance, and there’s another risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. It’s like the weather just won’t quit!

Friday’s Forecast: Cloudy with a Side of Thunderstorms

The wild ride continues into Friday. The skies remain cloudy, and there’s a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, once again accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Wind becomes a factor, blowing from the west at 20 km/h near noon.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Required

The UV index holds steady at 3, so be prepared with your sunscreen and shades, just in case the sun decides to make a cameo appearance.

That’s a wrap on your Red Lake weather adventure! Stay dry, stay safe, and if you happen to capture any weather-related drama, send it our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Rain or shine, we’ve got you covered!