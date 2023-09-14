Red Lake: Cloudy with a Chance of Thunderboomers!

North Star Air reports We are excited and pleased to announce regular scheduled CARGO air transportation services to Fort Severn and Kasabonika from our Pickle Lake Base, Pikangikum, Keewaywin and Sandy Lake from our Red Lake Base! ✈ Please contact our amazing Cargo Team toll-free at 1-844-633-6294 or email cargo@northstarair.ca for our competitive pricing and schedules!
Unpredictable Skies Ahead – Thunderstorms on the Menu

Greetings, Red Lake residents! Buckle up because your weather forecast is about as unpredictable as a toddler’s taste in food. Let’s dig into the day’s forecast with a sense of adventure and perhaps an umbrella.

Today’s Sky Drama: From Clear to Cloudy with a Side of Showers

We start the day with clear skies, but don’t get too comfortable. Clouds are rolling in, and by noon, there’s a 70 percent chance of showers. Mother Nature sure likes to keep us guessing. Will it rain? Will it not? Stay tuned!

Temperature Check: High of 19°C – Mild and Moody

Despite the weather’s mood swings, temperatures will reach a pleasant high of 19°C. It’s like the weather can’t decide whether to be hot or cold, so it’s going for a mix of both!

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index is at 3 today, so while the clouds might be gathering, it’s still wise to have some sun protection handy if you find a sunny break in the action.

Afternoon Thunder Drama: Thunderstorms Crashing the Party

Hold onto your hats, Red Lake! This afternoon, there’s a risk of thunderstorms taking center stage. Lightning, thunder, and rain might just be the headliners in this weather extravaganza. Stay indoors if you hear those rumbles!

Evening Sky Encore: Showers and More Thunder Chatter

As evening approaches, the show isn’t over. Showers will linger with a 30 percent chance, and there’s another risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. It’s like the weather just won’t quit!

Friday’s Forecast: Cloudy with a Side of Thunderstorms

The wild ride continues into Friday. The skies remain cloudy, and there’s a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, once again accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Wind becomes a factor, blowing from the west at 20 km/h near noon.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Required

The UV index holds steady at 3, so be prepared with your sunscreen and shades, just in case the sun decides to make a cameo appearance.

That’s a wrap on your Red Lake weather adventure! Stay dry, stay safe, and if you happen to capture any weather-related drama, send it our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Rain or shine, we’ve got you covered!

