A Weather Buffet: From Clouds to Thunderstorms

Hello, Kenora! It’s time to explore today’s weather menu, and it seems like there’s a little bit of everything on the plate. Grab your raincoat and sunglasses, and let’s dive into the forecast.

Today’s Mix: Clouds, Showers, and Thunderstorms, Oh My!

Kenora starts the day with mainly cloudy skies. As the morning rolls on, those clouds are feeling generous, offering a 30 percent chance of showers. But wait, there’s more! By noon, that chance climbs to a 70 percent chance, and a thunderstorm may join the party this afternoon.

Temperature Check: A High of 21°C – A Glimpse of Sunshine

Despite the moody skies, temperatures will reach a high of 21°C. It’s like the weather is teasing you with a glimpse of sunshine amidst the raindrops.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index sits at 3 today, so don’t forget to keep some sun protection on hand. Even when it’s cloudy, those UV rays can still sneak through.

Evening Outlook: Partly Cloudy with a Chance of Thunder

As the evening approaches, Kenora gets a brief respite. Expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers, and there’s still a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Windy conditions will gradually ease as well.

Friday’s Forecast: A Mix of Sun, Clouds, and Thunderstorms

Friday brings its own set of surprises. It starts clear in the morning, but by late afternoon, there’s a 60 percent chance of showers and another risk of thunderstorms. Wind will shift to the west at 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Required

The UV index rises slightly to 4, so make sure you have your sunscreen ready for any sunny breaks that might occur.

That’s the scoop on your Kenora weather buffet! Stay prepared for showers, sun, and maybe a thunderstorm or two. If you manage to capture any dramatic weather moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Rain or shine, we’ve got you covered!