A Rollercoaster Ride from Clouds to Sunshine

Hello, Fort Frances! Get ready for a weather adventure that’s as changeable as a chameleon’s colors. Today, we’re riding the meteorological rollercoaster, so fasten your seatbelts and let’s dive into the forecast.

Today’s Forecast: Clouds, Showers, and Thunderstorms, Oh My!

Fort Frances starts the day with cloudy skies, but that’s just the beginning of the drama. As noon approaches, the chances of showers climb to a whopping 70 percent, and there’s even a risk of thunderstorms stealing the spotlight.

Temperature Check: High of 19°C – A Peek of Sunshine

Despite the moody skies, temperatures will reach a comfortable high of 19°C. It’s like the weather is teasing you with a glimpse of sunshine amidst the raindrops.

UV Index Alert: Moderate Sun Protection Advised

The UV index sits at 4 today, so don’t forget to keep some sun protection handy. Even when it’s cloudy, those UV rays can be sneaky.

Evening Outlook: Cloudy with a Chance of Thunder

As evening approaches, Fort Frances remains in the weather mix. Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and the lingering risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. The wind will also ease up as the night goes on.

Friday’s Mix: Sunny Start, Thunderstorm Finish

Friday keeps you on your toes. The morning starts sunny, and early afternoon continues with sunshine. But by late afternoon, there’s a 60 percent chance of showers and yet another risk of thunderstorms. Wind will shift to the west at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h early in the afternoon.

UV Index Reminder: Moderate Sun Protection Required

The UV index remains at 4 on Friday, so make sure you have your sunscreen and shades ready for any sunny breaks that might occur.

That’s the scoop on your Fort Frances weather adventure! Stay prepared for showers, sun, and maybe a thunderstorm or two. If you manage to capture any dramatic weather moments, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Rain or shine, we’ve got you covered!