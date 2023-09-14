From Frosty Mornings to Thunderstorm Warnings, We’ve Got It All

Good morning, weather adventurers in Armstrong and Whitesand! Hold onto your mittens because we’re in for a wild weather ride today. Let’s break it down, one weather whim at a time.

Chilly Wake-Up Call: A Frosty Hello from -2°C

Well, well, well, Mother Nature is showing her mischievous side today. She’s decided to start your day with a brisk -2°C, just to remind you that winter is patiently waiting in the wings. Better dust off those winter jackets and cozy blankets!

Frost Advisory Alert: Cover Those Delicate Petunias!

Folks, we’ve got a frost advisory in effect, so don’t forget to protect your tender plants and garden greens. You might even want to tuck them in with a bedtime story to keep them warm.

Morning Mix: From Sunshine to Cloudy Coffee

The morning starts with a sunny disposition, but don’t get too comfortable. Clouds are going to crash this party later in the morning, just when you thought you had the place to yourself. And those pesky fog patches? They’re pulling a disappearing act this morning.

Windy Intrigue: Hold onto Your Hats (Again)!

The wind is putting on its own show today, becoming a bit of a diva. It plans to switch to a southwest direction, blowing at 20 km/h, and might even throw in gusts up to 40 km/h late this morning. Hold onto your hats, folks, or they might join the clouds on their journey.

Afternoon Drama: Thunder, Thunder, Thunderstorm!

Tonight, the weather turns into a drama queen. We start with a cloudy backdrop and a 30 percent chance of showers that quickly escalates to a 70 percent chance in the evening. Brace yourselves, there’s even a risk of a thunderstorm stealing the spotlight this evening and after midnight. Thunder, lightning, and rain – it’s all on the bill tonight.

Friday Forecast: Mainly Cloudy with a Side of Thunder

As we look ahead to Friday, expect mainly cloudy skies. The 70 percent chance of showers from the night before gradually dwindles to a 30 percent chance near noon. But wait, there’s more! A surprise guest appearance by a thunderstorm is expected late in the afternoon. Winds will also shift to the west at 20 km/h early in the afternoon, just to keep things interesting.

UV Index Reminder: Don’t Forget Your Sunscreen

Even though clouds are stealing the show, don’t forget to slap on some sunscreen, as the UV index will still be at 4, which means moderate sun protection is a must.

Well, that’s a wrap for your Armstrong and Whitesand weather adventure! Stay warm, stay dry, and keep your umbrella handy. And remember, if you capture any dramatic weather moments, be sure to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.