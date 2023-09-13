Frost Advisory in Effect

Good morning, Whitesand and Armstrong! Here’s your weather forecast for today and the following days:

Today’s Weather: Chilly Start, Sunny Skies

This morning, temperatures are quite chilly at -1.7 degrees Celsius. There is a frost advisory in effect, so be prepared for some patchy frost. Likely if you didn’t take action on covering plants last night, you will have frost damage.

However, as the day progresses, expect sunny skies with fog patches dissipating. The high temperature will reach a comfortable 17 degrees. The UV index is 5, indicating moderate UV exposure.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clear and Cool

Tonight, the skies will be clear, and temperatures will drop to around zero degrees. Expect patchy frost to develop overnight.

Thursday’s Outlook: Increasing Cloudiness

On Thursday, you’ll notice increasing cloudiness. Despite the clouds rolling in, the high temperature should reach 18 degrees.

Stay Warm and Enjoy the Sun, Whitesand and Armstrong!

It’s a cold start to the day, so make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out early. As the sun shines, it should warm up, providing a pleasant afternoon. If you have any weather-related photos or updates to share, please send them to us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Have a great day!