Good morning, Wasaho Cree Nation! Here’s your weather forecast for today and the outlook for tomorrow:

Today’s Weather: Sunny and Pleasant

You’re in for a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. The high temperature will reach a comfortable 20 degrees Celsius. A gentle southwest wind at 20 km/h with gusts to 40 km/h might provide a refreshing breeze. The UV index is 4, indicating a moderate level of UV exposure. Don’t forget your sun protection if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Tonight’s Conditions: A Few Clouds

Tonight, a few clouds may roll in, but overall, it will be a pleasant evening. The low temperature will dip to around 7 degrees, so it’s still relatively mild.

Thursday’s Outlook: Increasing Cloudiness

On Thursday, you can expect increasing cloudiness throughout the day. The high temperature will be around 17 degrees. While it may become cloudier, the weather should remain pleasant overall.

Enjoy the Sunshine Today in Wasaho Cree Nation!

Today’s sunny and warm conditions are perfect for outdoor activities, so make the most of it. If you have any weather-related photos or updates to share, please send them to us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Have a fantastic day!