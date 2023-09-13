Good morning! Here’s your weather forecast for today and tomorrow:

Today’s Weather: Sunny and Clearing

This morning, it’s a bit chilly at +4°C, and a Frost Advisory is in effect. However, you can expect mainly sunny skies throughout the day. Any fog patches should dissipate in the morning as the day progresses. The high temperature will reach 18°C, providing comfortable conditions for outdoor activities. The UV index is 5, indicating a moderate level of UV exposure, so consider sun protection if you plan to be outside.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clear Skies

Tonight will bring a few clouds, and the low temperature is expected to be around +5°C. It might still be a bit cool, so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Thursday’s Outlook: Mix of Sun and Cloud with a Chance of Showers

Thursday’s weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud. In the afternoon, there’s a 40 percent chance of showers, so be prepared for some wet conditions. The high temperature is forecasted to reach 17°C, making it a relatively mild day despite the chance of rain.

Please stay warm and prepared for the changing weather conditions in Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon. If you have any weather-related photos or updates to share, please send them to us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.