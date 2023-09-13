Thunder Bay, ON – In a significant drug trafficking investigation, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit executed a successful operation resulting in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of narcotics valued at over $660,000, along with a loaded handgun.

Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Major Bust

On Tuesday, September 12, just before 10 a.m., officers from the Intelligence Unit conducted a routine traffic stop involving a Jeep in the 500 block of Arthur Street West. This stop was a part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activities.

Suspects Arrested Without Incident

Two suspects linked to the ongoing investigation were arrested without incident and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters located at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Substantial Drug Seizure

During the search of the vehicle, law enforcement uncovered a significant quantity of narcotics, including suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and oxycodone tablets. Additionally, they discovered paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and a loaded handgun. As a part of this operation, police also seized a 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

Estimated Street Value Exceeds $660,000 CAD

The narcotics seized during this operation have an estimated street value exceeding $660,000 CAD.

Charges Laid

Chance JEFFERS, a 27-year-old resident of Toronto, is facing a multitude of charges, including:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Hope KINSMAN, a 24-year-old resident of Gravenhurst, Ontario, is facing similar charges, including those related to the possession and trafficking of narcotics and firearms.

Both individuals appeared in bail court in Thunder Bay on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 12, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates pending further legal proceedings.