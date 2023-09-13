Good morning! Here’s your weather forecast for Thunder Bay:

Today’s Weather: Sunny and Pleasant

It’s a beautiful morning in Thunder Bay with mainly sunny skies. Any fog patches that were present are dissipating, and you can expect a high temperature of 18°C. The UV index is 5, which falls into the moderate range, so consider sun protection if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Tonight’s Conditions: Chilly Night with Fog Risk

Tonight will be clear with a few clouds, and fog patches are expected to develop near midnight. The low temperature will drop to around +2°C, with a risk of frost, so be prepared for cooler conditions.

Thursday’s Outlook: Sunny Start, Increasing Cloudiness Later

Thursday’s weather will start off sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning. It will be a pleasant day with a high of 19°C. However, be prepared for increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Please dress accordingly and take precautions for the chilly temperatures at night, especially with the risk of frost. Enjoy the sunny spells