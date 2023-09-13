Thunder Bay Missing Person Report: Jesse RAJALA, 12

Missing Person

Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jesse RAJALA, a 12-year-old missing person. Jesse was last seen in the County Fair area at approximately 5:30 p.m. on September 12th.

Description of Jesse RAJALA

  • Race: White
  • Gender: Male
  • Height: 4 feet 7 inches
  • Weight: 80 pounds
  • Build: Thin
  • Complexion: Light
  • Hair Color: Brown (shaggy hair)
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Tattoos or Piercings: None
  • Scars: Left eyebrow scar

Clothing Description

Jesse RAJALA was last seen wearing:

  • Purple and Black Sweatshirt
  • Black Sweatpants
  • Blue LA Dodgers Hat

Contact Information

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jesse RAJALA, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3tips.com. Your assistance is greatly appreciated in helping locate this missing individual.

