Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jesse RAJALA, a 12-year-old missing person. Jesse was last seen in the County Fair area at approximately 5:30 p.m. on September 12th.
Description of Jesse RAJALA
- Race: White
- Gender: Male
- Height: 4 feet 7 inches
- Weight: 80 pounds
- Build: Thin
- Complexion: Light
- Hair Color: Brown (shaggy hair)
- Eye Color: Brown
- Tattoos or Piercings: None
- Scars: Left eyebrow scar
Clothing Description
Jesse RAJALA was last seen wearing:
- Purple and Black Sweatshirt
- Black Sweatpants
- Blue LA Dodgers Hat
Contact Information
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jesse RAJALA, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3tips.com. Your assistance is greatly appreciated in helping locate this missing individual.