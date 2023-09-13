Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jesse RAJALA, a 12-year-old missing person. Jesse was last seen in the County Fair area at approximately 5:30 p.m. on September 12th.

Description of Jesse RAJALA

Race : White

: White Gender : Male

: Male Height : 4 feet 7 inches

: 4 feet 7 inches Weight : 80 pounds

: 80 pounds Build : Thin

: Thin Complexion : Light

: Light Hair Color : Brown (shaggy hair)

: Brown (shaggy hair) Eye Color : Brown

: Brown Tattoos or Piercings : None

: None Scars: Left eyebrow scar

Clothing Description

Jesse RAJALA was last seen wearing:

Purple and Black Sweatshirt

Black Sweatpants

Blue LA Dodgers Hat

Contact Information

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jesse RAJALA, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3tips.com. Your assistance is greatly appreciated in helping locate this missing individual.