Ignace, ON – On September 12, 2023, at approximately 10:02 a.m., diligent staff at a local business in the Ignace area reported a suspicious individual. The person had been inquiring about whether the Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system would detect the stolen vehicle they were operating. After this encounter, the concerned employee promptly notified the authorities.

Suspect Apprehended on Highway 17

Members of both the Dryden and Ignace OPP detachments promptly responded to the situation. They located the suspect vehicle on Highway 17 near Ignace and conducted a safe traffic stop. Subsequent investigation confirmed that the individual was indeed operating a stolen vehicle.

Charges Laid

As a result of these events, Justin HEIMPEL, a 23-year-old resident of Waterloo, ON, has been arrested and is facing charges under both the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act, including:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Driving while under suspension

Legal Proceedings

Justin HEIMPEL has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Ignace on December 6, 2023.