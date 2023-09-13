SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildland Fire Report – The Northeast Fire Region continues to provide crucial updates on the wildfire situation as of September 12, 2023, at 6:30 PM EST. Notably, no new fires have been confirmed in the Northeast Region by the late afternoon of September 12.

Current Wildfire Landscape

As of this update, there are 33 active fires in the Northeast Region. Among these fires, one remains uncontrolled, two are under control, and 30 fires are being closely observed. The firefighting teams’ unwavering commitment is instrumental in managing and mitigating these wildfires effectively.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard assessment in the Northeast Region is primarily categorized as moderate to low. This assessment underscores the importance of continued vigilance and preparedness, as wildfire conditions can change rapidly. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about local fire hazard conditions, especially within their respective areas, to adopt a proactive approach to fire safety.

Staying Informed About Smoke Conditions

For individuals keen on monitoring smoke forecasts, FireSmoke.ca offers access to current and projected smoke dispersion conditions. Individuals who have concerns about the health impacts of smoke are advised to reach out to Telehealth Ontario at 811 for guidance and support.

Community Involvement in Firefighting Safety

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services emphasize the integral role communities play in fire prevention and containment efforts. Residents are reminded to exercise caution and adhere to safety protocols, particularly when waterbombers are engaged in firefighting operations. Maintaining a safe distance from waterbombers as they approach water bodies is vital, as encroaching watercraft can pose a significant safety risk.

Upholding Drone Safety Guidelines

Flying drones around active forest fires is strictly prohibited and poses both danger and legal consequences. Doing so can jeopardize the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. It is crucial to comply with these regulations and avoid flying drones near forest fire sites to ensure the safety and efficiency of firefighting operations.

Reporting Wildland Fires

The Northeast Fire Region urges the public to promptly report any wildland fires they encounter. To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires situated south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Timely reporting is instrumental in facilitating swift response and effective management of wildfires across the region. Stay safe, stay informed, and help protect our communities.