Good morning, Kenora! Here’s your weather forecast for today and tomorrow:

Today’s Weather: Sunny and Pleasant

You’re in for a delightful day with plenty of sunshine. Any fog patches should dissipate in the morning. The high temperature will reach a comfortable 19°C. In the late morning, you can expect the wind to become southerly at 20 km/h, providing a gentle breeze. The UV index is 5, indicating a moderate level of UV exposure. Don’t forget your sun protection if you plan to be outside!

Tonight’s Conditions: Clear Skies

Tonight, you can look forward to clear skies, making it a great evening to stargaze or enjoy the serene night. The low temperature will drop to around 7°C, so it will be a bit cooler.

Thursday’s Outlook: Mix of Sun and Cloud with a Chance of Showers

On Thursday, the weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, so you might want to be prepared for a possible shower. The high temperature is expected to reach 21°C, making it quite pleasant despite the chance of rain.

Enjoy your sunny day in Kenora, and have a great Wednesday!