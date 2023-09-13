Good morning! Here’s your weather forecast for Fort Frances:

Today’s Weather: Chilly Start, Then Sunny

It’s quite chilly this morning at -2°C, but there was no frost advisory in effect. If you have plants, hopefully, they were covered overnight. The day will start with mainly sunny skies and fog patches that will dissipate in the morning. As the day progresses, you can expect a high of 19°C, making it a pleasant day despite the chilly start. The UV index is 5, indicating a moderate level of UV exposure, so keep that in mind if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Tonight’s Conditions: A Few Clouds

Tonight, you can expect a few clouds and a low temperature of around +5°C.

Thursday’s Outlook: Mix of Sun and Cloud with Possible Afternoon Showers

Thursday’s weather will consist of a mix of sun and cloud. However, it will become cloudier late in the morning with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high temperature is expected to reach 19°C. The UV index will be 2, which is considered low, so sun protection may not be as critical as on sunnier days.

Please prepare accordingly for the weather conditions in Fort Frances, and don’t forget to be mindful of those possible afternoon showers. If you have any weather-related photos or updates to share, feel free to send them to us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.