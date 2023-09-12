Wasaho Cree Nation, get ready for a day filled with sunshine and a touch of brisk wind. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather: Plenty of Sunshine with Strong Breezes

Today, you can expect mainly sunny skies with a southwest wind at 20 km/h, gusting to 50, increasing to 40 km/h, gusting to 60 near noon. Despite the breeziness, it will be a comfortable day with a high of 18 degrees. The UV index is 4, indicating moderate conditions.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clear Skies and Diminishing Winds

Tonight, the skies will remain clear, and the winds will gradually diminish. Expect a low of 7 degrees.

Wednesday’s Outlook: Another Sunny Day

On Wednesday, the sunny weather continues with a high temperature of 20 degrees. Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant conditions!

Enjoy the Sunshine, Wasaho Cree Nation!

Make the most of the sunny weather today and stay safe if you’re out and about. If you capture any beautiful moments or want to share any weather updates, feel free to send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.