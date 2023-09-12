Good morning, Wabigoon, Dryden, and Vermilion Bay! Here’s your weather forecast for today:

Today’s Weather: A Blend of Clouds and Sunshine

Expect mainly cloudy skies today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high temperature will reach 14 degrees, making it a relatively mild day. The UV index is 4, indicating moderate UV exposure, so remember to wear sunscreen if you’re planning to spend time outdoors.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clearing Skies and Cooler Night

As the evening progresses, the skies will clear, bringing cooler temperatures. The low temperature will drop to plus 3 degrees, so it might be a good idea to have a light jacket handy.

Wednesday’s Outlook: A Return to Sunshine

The good news is that Wednesday is looking brighter with sunny skies in the forecast. It will be a pleasant day with a high of 18 degrees.

While today may have a mix of clouds and sunshine, the return of clear skies tomorrow is something to look forward to.