The beloved splash pad at Prince Arthur’s Landing, originally slated to remain open until September 17, has been temporarily closed after a critical mechanical issue emerged. The decision was made in response to the unexpected failure of the main filter pump.

Catherine Wilson, the Community & Event Development Coordinator, explained, “With the arrival of fall temperatures combined with mechanical issues, the decision was made to close a bit earlier than expected. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Wilson also extended her gratitude to the local residents and visitors who enjoyed the Waterfront throughout the summer, expressing the city’s anticipation to welcome everyone back next year.

Water Garden Pavilion to Stay Open

While the splash pad may be closed, the Water Garden Pavilion will continue to provide enjoyment until mid-October. The Pavilion will operate daily from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. For inquiries and additional information, please contact the Water Garden Pavilion at 807-684-2080.

Other Splash Pads in Thunder Bay

Residents still have the opportunity to enjoy splash pads at County Park and Northwood Playfield, which will remain open until Sunday, September 17. However, please note that splash pads at Franklin Street Park and North End Park are already closed for the season. Stay updated with the latest information regarding splash pad openings and closures at www.thunderbay.ca/splashpads.

Prince Arthur’s Landing Ice Rink Reopening Come December

In more exciting news, the Prince Arthur’s Landing ice rink is set to open its doors on Friday, December 1st, 2023, promising a delightful winter experience for residents and visitors alike.