Thunder Bay! Here’s your weather forecast for today and tomorrow:

Today’s Weather: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

You can expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. As the day progresses, the clouds should start to thin out. The high temperature will reach 16 degrees. UV index is 4, indicating moderate UV exposure.

Tonight’s Conditions: Partially Clear Skies

Tonight, skies will become partly cloudy, and temperatures will dip to plus 3 degrees, so it might be a cool night.

Wednesday’s Outlook: Sunny and Pleasant

The good news is that Wednesday is looking bright and sunny. You can expect clear skies and a high temperature of 17 degrees. The UV index is 5, indicating moderate UV exposure.

Enjoy Your Day, Thunder Bay!

While today might start with some clouds and a slight chance of showers, tomorrow's sunshine should brighten your day.