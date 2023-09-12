Thunder Bay – Business – Earlier this year, the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) unveiled its 2023-2025 Strategic Action, “Shaping a Sustainable Future,” emphasizing natural resources development and positioning Thunder Bay as a global leader in mining and forest product services.

A Sustainable Vision for Thunder Bay

The CEDC’s strategic plan also focuses on creating a welcoming community with comprehensive healthcare, education, and employment opportunities, all while maintaining an affordable, high-quality lifestyle for residents.

Integrating Mass Timber in Mining Infrastructure

The CEDC’s latest initiative explores the potential of Mass Timber, particularly Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), in addressing infrastructure challenges within the mining sector.

The CEDC has collaborated with experts, industry stakeholders, and community members to conduct a comprehensive study on the multifaceted benefits of employing Mass Timber in the construction of mining workforce communities and camps.

Building a Sustainable Future

Mass Timber construction presents opportunities to reduce carbon emissions and project timelines in the mining and resource development sectors. This project is a significant step forward in supporting Ontario’s forest and advanced manufacturing sectors, thereby creating value in Northern Ontario.

Public Presentation

The CEDC extends an invitation to the media, stakeholders, and the public to attend a presentation of the study at the Cen Can Expo Conference, to be held at the Elks Lodge on September 14, 2023, at 1:20 pm. Experts will provide insights into the study’s findings and its implications for the future of mining infrastructure in Thunder Bay and beyond.

Access the Study For those interested in accessing the full study, it can be found at: Study Link.