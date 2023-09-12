THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Temperatures are expected to fall to near zero degrees Celsius early Wednesday morning in some locales. Temperatures will likely fall to near zero degrees Celsius once again early Thursday morning in some locales.

Wednesday Morning Freeze Temperatures to Plummet Near Zero Degrees Celsius

Thursday Morning Cold Snap Another Near-Zero Freeze Anticipated

Garden Guardians: Shielding Your Plants from Frost Expert Tips to Prevent Frost Damage

As the City of Thunder Bay braces for a frosty turn in the weather, residents are urged to take proactive steps to safeguard their gardens and plants from the impending chill. Frost advisories are in effect for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with temperatures expected to hover near zero degrees Celsius in certain areas.

Protecting Your Greenery: A Gardener’s Guide Here are some valuable tips to ensure your garden and plants emerge unscathed from the cold snap:

1. Cover Vulnerable Plants

Blankets or Sheets : Use old blankets, bed sheets, or frost cloth to cover plants that are susceptible to frost damage. This simple barrier can provide a few crucial degrees of protection.

: Use old blankets, bed sheets, or frost cloth to cover plants that are susceptible to frost damage. This simple barrier can provide a few crucial degrees of protection. Plastic Sheeting: For larger plants or trees, consider draping them with breathable plastic sheeting, allowing the trapped air to act as insulation.

2. Bring Potted Plants Indoors

If you have potted plants, move them indoors or into a sheltered area such as a garage or covered porch to shield them from the cold.

3. Water Wisely

Well-hydrated plants are more resilient to frost. Water your garden thoroughly before nightfall to help retain heat in the soil.

4. Mulch Around the Base

Applying a layer of mulch around the base of plants can help maintain soil temperature and protect roots from frost.

5. Install Frost Covers

Utilize commercially available frost covers or cloches to create a microclimate around individual plants. These protective barriers are particularly effective for delicate seedlings.

6. Prune Prudently

Prune away dead or damaged foliage before the frost arrives. This helps your plants allocate energy to healthy growth.

By taking these precautionary measures, you can safeguard your garden and plants from the impending frosty nights. Remember that frost-sensitive plants and trees are at risk during these cold spells, so a little proactive care can go a long way in preserving your greenery’s vitality.