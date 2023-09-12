Thunder Bay, ON – Within a span of just three hours on Monday, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) responded to two separate reports of motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) involving cyclists. While both incidents resulted in minor injuries or no injuries at all, the TBPS is issuing a safety reminder to all road users to exercise caution and attentiveness.

Two Incidents in Quick Succession

The first incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Arthur and Selkirk Streets, involving a teen cyclist. Fortunately, the collision was of low impact, and the teenager sustained only minor injuries, not requiring further medical attention.

The second incident took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. near the corner of the Harbour Expressway at Memorial Avenue. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Superior North EMS also responded to the scene, but the cyclist involved was found to be unharmed and did not need medical attention.

Serious Risks Involved

While these incidents had relatively positive outcomes, it is crucial to understand the potential severity of motor vehicle collisions involving cyclists or pedestrians. These types of accidents carry a high risk of causing serious injuries or even fatalities.

A Call for Caution

The TBPS emphasizes the need for all road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists, to exercise caution and remain vigilant on the road. By doing so, they can contribute to the safety of everyone sharing the streets.

Additionally, motorists are reminded to exercise extra diligence, particularly in school and community safety zones, considering the start of the new school year. Young pedestrians and cyclists can be unpredictable, making it essential for drivers to be attentive and responsible.

The TBPS encourages everyone to prioritize safety and work together to ensure that Thunder Bay’s roadways are safe for all.