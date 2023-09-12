Good morning, Kenora! Let’s take a look at your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather: Mostly Cloudy Skies

Expect mainly cloudy skies today in Kenora with a high temperature of 16 degrees. While it might be cloudy, don’t forget your sunscreen as the UV index is 4, indicating moderate UV exposure.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clearing Skies and Cooler Temperatures

Tonight, the skies will clear as the evening progresses, bringing clearer conditions. The low temperature will dip to 6 degrees.

Wednesday’s Outlook: Sunshine Makes a Comeback

The good news is that sunshine returns on Wednesday! It’s expected to be a sunny day with a high of 19 degrees. So, get ready to enjoy some pleasant weather.

Enjoy the Clearing Skies, Kenora!

While today might be a bit cloudy, brighter skies are just around the corner. If you have any weather photos or updates to share, feel free to send them to us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.