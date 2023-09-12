Fort Frances! Here’s your weather forecast for today and tomorrow:

Today’s Weather: Cloudy Skies

Expect cloudy skies throughout the day today. The high temperature will reach 16 degrees, making it a relatively cool day. The UV index is 3, indicating moderate UV exposure, so you may still want to apply sunscreen if you’re planning outdoor activities.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clearing Skies and Cooler Night

As the night approaches, a few clouds will linger, but overall, the skies will be clearer. The low temperature will drop to plus 3 degrees, so it could be a cool night.

Wednesday’s Outlook: Sunny and Warmer

The good news is that Wednesday is looking much brighter with mainly sunny skies in the forecast. It will be a warmer day with a high of 19 degrees, making it a great day to enjoy the sunshine.

Enjoy Your Day, Fort Frances!

While today might be a bit cloudy, the return of sunny skies tomorrow should provide a pleasant change. If you have any weather-related photos or updates to share, please send them to us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.